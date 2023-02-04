United States China

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.(Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

 Larry Mayer

WASHINGTON — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the US on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing US-China tensions.

Fuzzy videos dotted social media sites as people with binoculars and telephoto lenses tried to find the “spy balloon” in the sky as it headed eastward over Kansas and Missouri at 60,000 feet.

Jimzan 3
Nice display of weakness Pedo pete...why am I not surprised. Biden is the weakest president America has ever seen. Seems like China has a Wishlist and their Dog... Biden, is making sure that Wishlist is Fulfilled.... Biden(s) and Treason....let's connect the dots.

