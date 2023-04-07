TAIPEI, Taiwan — China vowed reprisals against Taiwan after a meeting between the United States House speaker and the island’s president, saying Thursday that the US was on a “wrong and dangerous road.”
Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in a show of US support for the self-governed island, which China claims as its own, along with a bipartisan delegation of more than a dozen US lawmakers.
The Biden administration maintains there is nothing provocative about the visit by Tsai, which is the latest of a half dozen to the US Yet it comes as the US-China relationship has fallen to historic lows, with US support for Taiwan one of the main points of difference between the two powers.
But the formal trappings of the meeting, and the senior rank of some of the elected officials in the delegation from Congress, could lead China to view it as an escalation. No speaker is known to have met with a Taiwanese president on US soil since the US broke off formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979.
In response to the meeting, Beijing said in a statement issued early morning by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it would take “resolute and forceful measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
It urged the US “not to walk further down a wrong and dangerous road.”
(1) comment
China knows it needs to move fast if it wants to invade Taiwan. China knows that such a weak, and Pathetic President (think Jimmy Carter) Like Biden (the Pedophile) only comes around once every 50 years. I heard we are doing a major Military Equipment Boost in Japan...No need for us to build an island like China did.... Didn't Saddam Husseim (Iraq Ruler) say to America "It will be the mother of all wars"...lol lol that "war" lasted what... 2 weeks. China's statement “not to walk further down a wrong and dangerous road" is just as weak and pathetic...Lets Scrape China Off the Planet..."Today"
