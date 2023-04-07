China US Taiwan

A reporter surfs a news reporting that U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen before a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Thursday, April 6, 2023. China vowed reprisals against Taiwan Thursday after a meeting between the U.S. House Speaker and the island's President, saying the U.S. was on a "wrong and dangerous road." (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China vowed reprisals against Taiwan after a meeting between the United States House speaker and the island’s president, saying Thursday that the US was on a “wrong and dangerous road.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in a show of US support for the self-governed island, which China claims as its own, along with a bipartisan delegation of more than a dozen US lawmakers.

China knows it needs to move fast if it wants to invade Taiwan. China knows that such a weak, and Pathetic President (think Jimmy Carter) Like Biden (the Pedophile) only comes around once every 50 years. I heard we are doing a major Military Equipment Boost in Japan...No need for us to build an island like China did.... Didn't Saddam Husseim (Iraq Ruler) say to America "It will be the mother of all wars"...lol lol that "war" lasted what... 2 weeks. China's statement “not to walk further down a wrong and dangerous road" is just as weak and pathetic...Lets Scrape China Off the Planet..."Today"

