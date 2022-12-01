BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. A massive show of force by the security services, Wednesday, sought to deter further protests.
The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission released, late Tuesday, followed protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and several other cities.
(1) comment
Watch China's actions closely...POS Justin Trudeau thinks China's actions are a great example of how a country should be ran. And Apple CEO Tim Cook has no problem with China using "Slave Labor" to manufacture Apple products for them. When Money is your God...you become a Traitorous POS.
