China EU

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with European Council President Charles Michel before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Ding Lin/Xinhua via AP)

 Ding Lin

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the best interest of Europe and the common interest of all countries in Eurasia.”

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Maybe Biden is thinking about scraping China off the planet....No wait !! Biden is China's dog...China loves Joe Biden (aka Pedo Pete).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.