China Taiwan Military Exercises

In this image made from video and released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the air force and naval aviation corps of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducts aerial refueling at an unspecified location in China, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. China conducted "precision missile strikes" Thursday in waters off Taiwan's coasts as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Xinhua via AP)

 SUB

WASHINGTON (AP) — China announced, Friday, it was ending all contact with the United States on major issues — including crucial climate cooperation that led to the international 2015 Paris accord — as tensions and public rebukes ratcheted higher over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

China’s move to freeze key lines of communication adds to a rapid souring of relations from Pelosi’s visit and from the Chinese response with military exercises off Taiwan, including firing missiles that splashed down in surrounding waters.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""crucial climate cooperation"" lol lol China was never cooperating with change....same with India. And the Climate Weasels do nothing about both countries...I guess the Cowards only go after Americans. SMH until they do go after China and India...I see Climate Change as B.S. and a SCAM.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.