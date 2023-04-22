China Forum

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang speaks during the forum titled Chinese Modernization and the World held at The Grand Halls in Shanghai, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

 Ng Han Guan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister warned Taiwan and its supporters on Friday that they are “playing with fire” if they go against Beijing’s demand to exert control over the self-governing island democracy.

Qin Gang’s remarks came at the end of a speech espousing China’s contribution to the global economy and the interests of developing nations, in which he repeatedly praised Communist Party Secretary General Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative.

