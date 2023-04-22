BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister warned Taiwan and its supporters on Friday that they are “playing with fire” if they go against Beijing’s demand to exert control over the self-governing island democracy.
Qin Gang’s remarks came at the end of a speech espousing China’s contribution to the global economy and the interests of developing nations, in which he repeatedly praised Communist Party Secretary General Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative.
The concept is the latest of China’s moves to position its single-party political system, with its claim to social stability and economic growth, as an alternative to the Western liberal approach that largely defines international relations.
Toward the end of his speech in the financial hub of Shanghai, Qin turned to what China calls the “Taiwan problem.”
While China has taken a consistently hard-line position on Taiwan, it has usually delegated threatening statements to spokespeople or lower-lever diplomats speaking through news releases or in bilateral settings. Qin answers directly to the Politburo Standing Committee of the ruling Communist Party led by deeply nationalistic leader Xi, and his comments Friday reflected a harsher tone of Chinese language over the possibility of a military clash over Taiwan.
As a former chief spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry, Qin was a forerunner in taking Xi’s more confrontational approach toward relations with the United States, its Asian allies and Western democracies.
Countries from South Korea to Germany have recently spoken out against China’s threats against Taiwan, underscoring a war of words that teeters on the edge of outright conflict with recent Chinese military exercises surrounding Taiwan and the strengthening of US alliances in Asia aimed at responding to Beijing’s increased military presence.
The threat level toward Taiwan is difficult to rank, but US officials have said China intends to be prepared to launch an invasion within the next decade.
