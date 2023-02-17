China US

FILE - The remnants of a large balloon descend after it was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet over the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach, Feb. 4, 2023. China's ceremonial parliament has accused American lawmakers of trampling on the sovereignty of other nations after the U.S. passed a measure condemning a suspected Chinese spy balloon's intrusion into U.S. airspace. (Chad Fish via AP, File)

 Chad Fish

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial parliament has accused American lawmakers of trampling on the sovereignty of other nations after the US passed a measure condemning a suspected Chinese spy balloon’s intrusion into US airspace.

The statement issued Thursday by the National People’s Congress’s Foreign Affairs Committee repeated Beijing’s insistence that the balloon was an unmanned civilian weather research airship, a claim the US has dismissed citing its flight route and payload of surveillance equipment.

