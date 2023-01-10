School Shooting Newport News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6 year old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on Monday Jan. 9, 2023. The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who’s devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

 John C. Clark

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, on Monday, offered the first description of how the shooting happened. He had previously said that the shooting was not accidental and declined to elaborate.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Let's hope the Dems do not use this for more anti-gun laws...The last thing a Pedophile wants (Joe Biden included), is to have the parents of a child they molested, to have access to a firearm.... (the Big Picture)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.