CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said one person has died and eight others were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side, battling flames that leaped up 10 floors as snow fell.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said the eight people taken to hospitals were all stable, by early Wednesday afternoon. She said one firefighter had a minor injury but was doing well.

