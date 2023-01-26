CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said one person has died and eight others were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side, battling flames that leaped up 10 floors as snow fell.
Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said the eight people taken to hospitals were all stable, by early Wednesday afternoon. She said one firefighter had a minor injury but was doing well.
Sophia King, the alderman for the area, said the person who died was found in the apartment where officials believe the fire began. Authorities have not released further information about the person who died.
Video from outside the building in the Kenwood neighborhood showed bright orange flames on multiple floors before firefighters got them under control. Damage was visible from the ground, including blown out windows and a blackened building exterior.
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was initially reported around 10 a.m. and was under control by 12:30 p.m. Nance-Holt said more than 300 fire and Emergency Medical Service workers responded to the blaze; the cause is still under investigation.
