NEW YORK (AP) — Donations on Giving Tuesday, an eight-year-old campaign to get people to give money to charities, rose 25% from last year, organizers said.
Nearly $2.5 billion was donated in the US on Tuesday, according to estimates by GivingTuesday, the nonprofit behind the campaign. That’s up from last year’s total of about $2 billion.
Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a way to get people to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, when people are already opening their wallets for the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.
