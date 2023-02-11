CORRECTION Obit-Hugh Hudson

CORRECTS FILM TITLE TO GREYSTOKE: THE LEGEND OF TARZAN, LORD OF THE APES - FILE - Actor Ben Cross, from left, British filmmaker Hugh Hudson, Nigel Havers appear at the Chariots of Fire Great British Premiere in London on July 10, 2012. Hudson, who debuted as a feature director with the Oscar-winning Olympics drama “Chariots of Fire” and later made such well-regarded movies as “My Life So Far” and the Oscar-nominated “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes,” died Friday in London. He was 86. (Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP, File)

 Jon Furniss

LONDON (AP) — Hugh Hudson, a British filmmaker who debuted as a feature director with the Oscar-winning Olympics drama “Chariots of Fire” and later made such well-regarded movies as “My Life So Far” and the Oscar-nominated “Greystoke,” has died at age 86.

Hudson’s family issued a brief statement announcing that he died Friday at a hospital in London “after a short illness.”

