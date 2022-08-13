NEW YORK — The nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said people no longer need to stay at least six feet away from others.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

There is information out there stating you have "compromised your immune system" if you have taken the CoVid vaccine (and booster shots). Snowden proved our Govt is a lying POS...maybe they (Govt.) are telling the truth "this time". Why don't you stake your life on it...?

