MADRID (AP) — Nine Catalan separatist leaders jailed for sedition were eyeing freedom, after Spain’s Cabinet pardoned them Tuesday in the hope of starting what Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called a much-needed reconciliation in the country’s restive northeast.
“The government has taken the decision because it is the best decision for Catalonia and the best decision for Spain,” Sánchez said in a short, nationally televised appearance.
Former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, who in 2019 got the heaviest sentence of 13 years in prison for sedition and misuse of public funds, will go free along with his associates after spending three-and-a-half years behind bars.
The other eight included the former Cabinet members of the Catalan government, the former Speaker of the Catalan Parliament, and two leaders of separatist civil society groups who had all received sentences ranging from nine to 12 years.
