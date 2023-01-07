Mardi Gras

FILE - Mardi Gras King Cakes by pastry chef Jean-Luc Albin at Maurice French Pastries are displayed on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2011, in Metairie, La. Carnival season officially began in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with bakeries and restaurants hawking the seasonal delicacy -- king cakes -- and masked revelers preparing for a raucous nighttime streetcar ride. The season, which concludes on Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

 Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans kicked off its annual Carnival season, Friday, a weeks-long celebration of joyous street parties, lavish balls and colorful parades — complicated this year by concerns over crime and a depleted police force that last year forced a shortening of Mardi Gras parade routes.

City officials marked the pre-Lenten season’s start by dancing their way into an event amid brass band music, costumed revelers and giant figurines of jesters and fantasy characters at Mardi Gras World by the Mississippi River. The cavernous venue is where many parade floats are assembled and stored.

