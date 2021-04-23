Carl Spielvogel, a marketing wunderkind on Madison Avenue, resigned in 1979 as vice chairman of one of the world’s largest advertising conglomerates, the Interpublic Group of Cos. One step away from the brass ring that had been his dream for nearly 20 years, he had been passed over for the chairmanship.
At a crossroads, he stepped back for a long look. He was already 50, a still-ambitious former reporter who had quit a newspaper job that many journalists might covet as a career triumph — advertising columnist for The New York Times — and who had then risen in advertising nearly to the top, only to
again quit.
At loose ends, he played tennis. Talked to old friends. Traveled to China.
“I had an amicable parting from Interpublic, after 20 years of blood, sweat, tears and triumphs, and the rewards were terrific,” he told the trade magazine Advertising Age in 1984. “But I just felt it was time to do something else.”
Then he got a call from Bill Backer, a friend who had recently resigned as vice chairman of McCann-Erickson, Interpublic’s largest agency, where Spielvogel had begun in advertising. He had some ideas to discuss.
Within weeks, Backer & Spielvogel was founded.
It had no staff, no office, no clients, only an idea: In the age of the global superagency, born of many mergers, it would be something new — a miniature superagency run by seasoned corporate executives with the clout and experience to handle a small number of blue-chip clients who would receive personal attention from an agency owner.
“It rocked the industry,” Spielvogel said in a 2017 interview for this obituary. “It had none of the disadvantages of being big — the cost overruns, the endless meetings, the distant relationships among agency and client people. And it had all the advantages of being small — the flexibility to be imaginative, real personal service, control over the budgets and, above all, the freedom to have fun.”
He died Wednesday at 92, at a hospital in Manhattan, said Deborah Bershad, the assistant of his wife, Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel.
Within three months of its founding, Backer & Spielvogel had landed its first account, Miller beer, with $85 million in annual billings — and a 15% commission for B&S. Miller had left Interpublic and joined the partners’ new agency, drawn by its owners’ proven success. In their old jobs, Spielvogel had managed marketing and Backer had handled the creative side of the Miller campaign.
That campaign had been based on one idea: that blue-collar workers drank most of the beer in America. Focusing on that audience, the ads featured hard hats and laborers settling down for a few cans of Miller after work. “It’s Miller Time,” the voice-over said. Sales popped like Champagne corks. Miller Lite, introduced in 1975, became “everything you ever wanted in a beer ... and less.”
“We were known on Madison Avenue as ‘the odd couple,’” Spielvogel recalled. “Bill Backer was the patrician, with his bow ties and South Carolina drawl, and I was the streetwise Brooklyn guy. But we had a rule. If we ever had a disagreement, we would close the door, sit down and resolve it. That kept office politics out of the agency.”
Backer, who died in 2016, was known especially for his Coca-Cola campaign at McCann-Erickson. A lapsed lyricist, he had co-written the hymn “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (in Perfect Harmony),” which he turned into, “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke and Keep It Company.” He also coined slogans, like “Things go better with Coke.”
