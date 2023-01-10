CAIRO — A cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early, on Monday, in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said.
According to Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden technical failure while transiting through the canal, and four tugboats were deployed to help refloat it.
The vessel, owned by Greek firm Primera Shipping Inc., was heading to China before it broke down at the 24 mile -mark of the canal, near the city of Qantara in the province of Ismailia, Rabei said.
After being refloated, the vessel was towed to a nearby maritime park to fix the problem, he said while the canal’s media office shared images showing the vessel being pulled by tugboats.
Rabei did not elaborate on the nature of the technical failure. Parts of Egypt, including its northern provinces, experienced bad weather, Sunday. Traffic in the canal resumed after the ship was refloated and 51 vessels were expected to pass through the waterway in both directions, Monday, Rabei’s statement added.
Marwa Maher, a media officer with the canal authority, told The Associated Press the vessel ran aground around 5 a.m. local time and was refloated five hours later.
