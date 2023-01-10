CAIRO — A cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early, on Monday, in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said.

According to Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden technical failure while transiting through the canal, and four tugboats were deployed to help refloat it.

