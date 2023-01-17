DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility, in September.
Local news outlets report Myasia Toya McCoy was arrested by Darlington County sheriff’s deputies, last week, and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
