Vatican Car

A Swiss Guard officer and a Vatican gendarme patrol the Santa Anna gate at the Vatican, late Thursday, May 18, 2023. A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through Santa Anna gate Thursday evening and sped past Swiss Guards into a palace courtyard before the driver was apprehended by police. Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car's front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way, the Vatican press office said in a statement late Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

 Andrew Medichini

ROME (AP) — A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through a Vatican gate Thursday evening and sped past Swiss Guards into a palace courtyard before the driver was apprehended by police, the Holy See said.

Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car’s front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way, the Vatican press office said in a statement late Thursday.

