PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Bob Bondu- rant, a former champion race car driver who opened a high-performance driving school in 1968 and taught nu- merous A-list actors for thei movie roles, has died. He was 88.
According to his family and the Bondurant Racing School website, Bonduran died, Friday, in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. No cause of death was released.
