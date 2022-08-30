A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced, on Monday, to more than four years in prison for storming the US Capitol, where he encountered Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety.
Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face-to-face with a member of Congress during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters, according to federal prosecutors.
“One look at Pruitt, and the leader of Senator Schumer’s security detail immediately saw the threat and hustled the 70-year-old senator down a hallway, having to change their evacuation route on a dime,” Assistant US Attorney Alexis Loeb wrote in a court filing ahead of Monday’s hearing.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Pruitt to four years and seven months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release, according to Bill Miller, spokesman for the US Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.
Prosecutors had recommended a five-year prison sentence for Pruitt, a Silver Spring, Maryland, resident who has worked as a bartender and personal trainer. They described him as an aspiring Proud Boys member whose intimidating figure made him an “ideal recruit” for the group, on Jan. 6.
The leader of Schumer’s security detail told the FBI that their encounter with Pruitt was a harrowing, unforgettable moment. Pruitt was advancing and only seconds from reaching Schumer when the security detail turned and ran with the senator away from an elevator and back down a ramp, detail members said.
At the end of the ramp, officers closed and locked the doors.
(1) comment
The Jan 6th Dog and Pony show is for Morons, and Parasites. Anyone that is still going after President Trump is a Weasel trying to make sure he doesn't run again. How is Pedo Pete (Biden) working out for you...are you enjoying Soaring Inflation. Are you enjoying paying more for Food, and Energy...? How about those Record Gas Prices !! Biden is the Biggest Loser America has ever seen...Don't let these Useful Idiots (MSM) fool you, people are sick of Biden and his Woke Party...and Jan 6th is a distraction..same with the Mar-a-lago raid...all a show to draw the sheeple attention away from the "crushing" inflation. Jerome Powell said here comes more pain...expect more rate hikes...Inflation is not getting better with Biden giving away money (loan forgiveness). Biden is a clueless moron, as is his advisors. Enjoy poverty Cowards.
