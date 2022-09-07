Canada Stabbings

In this image taken from video, Canadian law enforcement personnel surrounded a residence on the James Smith Cree First Nation reservation in Saskatchewan, Canada, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, as they search for a suspect in a series of stabbings. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

 Robert Bumsted

JAMES SMITH CREE FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police surrounded a residence with guns drawn, Tuesday, on an Indigenous reserve where a stabbing rampage took place over the weekend, as authorities warned people the remaining suspect might be in the area. Police sent an emergency alert to phones asking people to shelter in place, saying the suspect, Myles Sanderson, may have been sighted on the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve. An Associated Press reporter heard people screaming and running and saw police surround a home. Police were barricading roads heading into the reserve. An official familiar with the matter said it’s not confirmed if Myles Sanderson is inside but the alert was put as a precaution and for the safety of residents. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Authorities previously said he was believed to be in a different part of the province. The brothers are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 in the weekend attacks. The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites. Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson, 30, killed his brother. Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the stabbing attacks took place, blamed the killings on drug and alcohol abuse plaguing the community, which they said was a legacy of the colonization of Indigenous people. James Smith Cree Nation resident Darryl Burns and his brother, Ivor Wayne Burns, said their sister, Gloria Lydia Burns, was a first responder who was killed while responding to a call. Burns said his 62-year-old sister was on a crisis response team. “She went on a call to a house and she got caught up in the violence,” he said. “She was there to help. She was a hero.” He blamed drugs and pointed to colonization for the rampant drug and alcohol use on reserves.

