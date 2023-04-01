Canada-Bodies Near Border

Searchers look for victims in Akwesasne, Quebec, Friday, March 31, 2023. Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said Friday one child is missing after the bodies of six migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were pulled from a river that straddles the Canada-U.S. border. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Ryan Remiorz

AKWESASNE, Quebec (AP) — The bodies of two more migrants who died trying to cross from Canada into the United States were found Friday, bringing the death toll to eight, including two children, police in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said.

The bodies of six people, described as members of two families of Romanian and Indian descent, were found Thursday in a marshy area of the St. Lawrence River, which forms the Canada-US border.

