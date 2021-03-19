TORONTO (AP) — Canada said Thursday that its consular officials have not received permission to attend the trials of two Canadians who were arrested in China two years ago in a move widely viewed as a pressure tactic over Canada’s detention of an executive at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur, were arrested in December 2018, days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver, British Columbia. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges related to her company’s dealings with Iran.
Kovrig and Spavor face spying accusations, and the Canadian Embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for the two are scheduled to take place Friday and Monday.
“The official notification received from Chinese authorities indicated that these trials are closed to both the public and the media. Despite several official requests to Chinese authorities, Canadian officials have not yet received permission to attend the trials,” Global Affairs spokesperson Christelle Chartrand said.
