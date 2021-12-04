PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Prince Norodom Ranariddh, former prime minister and the son of the late King Norodom Sihanouk, died, Sunday, in France, Information Minister Khieu Kanharith announced on his Facebook page. He was 77.
Khieu Kanharith, who said he learned of the death from Um Daravuth, a minor member of Cambodia’s royal family, did not give the cause of death.
Ranariddh had been in ill health since an auto accident in Cambodia in 2018. An aide to Ranariddh, who spoke on condition of anonymity because who was not authorized to speak to the media, said he went to Paris, in late 2019, for medical treatment of a broken pelvis.
Ranariddh’s career was always in the shade of his charismatic father, Sihanouk, and his wily and ruthless political rival, Hun Sen, with whom he shared power before being pushed aside. Hun Sen remains prime minister.
Ranariddh traded on his position as the son of Sihanouk, but lacked his father’s strong personality and political adroitness.
