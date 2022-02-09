SACRAMENTO (AP) — Republicans in the California Assembly have elected a vocal critic of the state’s Democratic governor as their new leader.
Assemblymember James Gallagher of Yuba City will replace Marie Waldron of Valley Center, the caucus announced, Tuesday.
Republicans control 19 of the 80 seats in the state Assembly, making it impossible for them to slow down the Democratic majority. Waldron has been the Republican leader since 2018, but she has not been as visible as some of the party’s other members.
Gallagher, meanwhile, has been one of the most outspoken critics of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. In 2020, Gallagher and fellow Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley sued Newsom over his executive orders during the pandemic — a lawsuit they eventually lost.
Term limits mean Waldron can run for re-election one more time in the fall before having to give up her seat. Gallagher won’t be termed out until 2026. The vote to replace Waldron was unanimous, according to a news release from the caucus. Waldron now has a new title: Republican leader emeritus.
""""""Republicans control 19 of the 80 seats in the state Assembly, making it impossible for them to slow down the Democratic majority""""" Maybe that is why California "Lost" a Congressman after the last Census...New york also. Democrats create Cesspools....and people are voting with their feet...by moving to another state....and a lot of the Idiots that are moving... are Democrats. Heard of a sign at the Idaho border that read...""""Welcome to Idaho, do not forget to vote Conservative...because if liberalism worked... you wouldn't be moving here"""". Are you enjoying the Higher Gas Prices, Higher Food Prices, Higher Heating Costs...? You Reap what you Sow...Now Mask-Up and Kneel.
