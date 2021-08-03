HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been arrested in connection with the US Capitol riot after prosecutors said he texted a selfie of himself in the Jan. 6 mob to members of his church group, a newspaper reported.
A member of Glenn Allen Brooks’ prayer group tipped federal authorities on Jan. 30. after he shared a photo he took of himself standing in a the crowd that had forced its way into the Capitol, according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent.
Brooks, of Huntington Beach, is seen with a white beard and red jacket in the photo, and is wearing a beanie decorated with an American flag and “TRUMP,” the Orange County Register reported Sunday.
He entered the Senate side of the Capitol by climbing through a broken window, the FBI statement said.
