SACRAMENTO (AP) — California showed signs it turned the corner on the Omicron wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, with infection rates falling and hospitalizations well short of the overwhelming deluge officials feared a few weeks ago.
Over 15,000 people are hospitalized with Coronavirus, a huge figure but well short of last January’s peak of about 22,000 and half of what officials had feared. Positivity rates are down 15% from earlier this month and the state’s projection model shows the number of hospitalizations falling by half, to less than 7,700, in another month.
“This Omicron spread like wildfire and now it’s dropping very rapidly. And that’s exactly what we expect,” Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiologist at the University of Southern California, said, Tuesday. “It’s like when a wildfire burns up all the fuel. There’s no more fuel to burn and the wildfire goes out.”
Intensive care cases take longer to develop, so the peak of about 3,000 ICU patients isn’t expected for another week. The number then is projected to fall quickly, possibly below 1,000 by the end of February. The death rate will keep growing, with over 5,000 people projected to succumb in the next three weeks, before it too falls.
“While we are finally turning a corner on this surge, we will need to remain cautious in order to reduce transmission to a low enough level that it poses less risk for those most vulnerable and less risk for our recovery journey,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s public health director.
(1) comment
""""The death rate will keep growing, with over 5,000 people projected to succumb in the next three weeks, before it too falls."""".......the key word being "Projected" and with Weasels like the AP Scumbags (IMHO) reporting the numbers...you can bet those numbers will be manipulated ;)
