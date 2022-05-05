LVIV, Ukraine — Stanislav Shushkevich, who steered Belarus to independence, served as its first leader and is reported to have taught Russian to John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald in the 1960s, has died. He was 87.
Shushkevich died, early Wednesday, according to his wife, Irina, after hospitalization last month for COVID-19.
Shushkevich was a harsh critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who succeeded him as the nation’s leader, in 1994, and has ruled with an iron fist ever since, relentlessly crushing dissent.
When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Shushkevich criticized Lukashenko for allowing Moscow to use Belarus as a staging ground for amassing troops and launching the war.
“When the occupation of Belarus ends, when peace, the law and sovereignty return to Belarus, streets and monuments to Stanislav Shushkevich will certainly appear in Belarussian cities,” Belarus’ exiled opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said Wednesday.
Memorializing Shushkevich, she said his “journey toward a free, peaceful and independent Belarus we’re continuing, day by day.”
Shushkevich, a university professor, became a lawmaker in Belarus during Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s political reforms. Following a botched hardline Soviet coup, in August 1991, he was elected to lead the then-republic as the speaker of the Belarusian legislature.
On Dec. 8, 1991, Shushkevich hosted the leaders of Russia and Ukraine at a secluded hunting lodge near Poland to sign an agreement that declared the Soviet Union defunct and formed a new alliance of the three Slavic republics called the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Two weeks later, eight other Soviet republics joined the alliance, effectively terminating the authority of Gorbachev, who stepped down, on Dec. 25, 1991.
Shushkevich spoke about the signing of the agreement with pride in an interview, last year, with The Associated Press. He called the accord he signed with Boris Yeltsin of Russia and Leonid Kravchuk of Ukraine a “diplomatic masterpiece.”
“A great empire, a nuclear superpower, split into independent countries that could cooperate with each other as closely as they wanted, and not a single drop of blood was shed,” Shushkevich told the AP.
“We decided to shut the prison of nations,” he said. “There was nothing to feel contrition for.”
Shushkevich argued that he and the other leaders saw no point in Gorbachev’s efforts to keep the remaining 12 Soviet republics together.
The Baltic republics of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia already had seceded, and the failed August coup against Gorbachev by hard-line Communist Party members had eroded his authority and encouraged other republics to seek independence.
