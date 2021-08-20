Landlords look for an exit amid federal eviction moratorium
NEW YORK — Landlords are fuming over the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a new eviction moratorium lasting until Oct. 3. Smaller landlords say they have suffered financially due to various state, local and federal moratoriums in place since last year. Many are falling behind on their bills and racking up debt, while others are selling off properties or holding off on renting to new tenants. The trends, they argue, could make things harder for low-income families, who could find fewer units available and landlords less willing to rent to those who weren’t able to pay rent during the moratorium.
Gov’t sharpens antitrust attack against Facebook
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have sharpened their antitrust attack against Facebook. They are alleging in a revised complaint that the social network giant pursued a laser-focused strategy to “buy or bury” innovative rivals to suppress competition. It is the second try by the Federal Trade Commission. A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that came amid multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power.
