LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff homicide investigators and arson detectives are investigating a burnt body found, Monday at the site of a residential fire that took place on Saturday.
The fire at a home in the 44000 block of Andale Avenue in Lancaster, was reported around 12:30 a.m. and extinguished by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, according to Sheriff’s officials.
At about 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, arson investigators returned to the site as part of the investigation into its origins. In doing so, they discovered a body inside the location, officials said.
It is not known at this time if the body is that of a man or woman.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, along with the cause of death, officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information may be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use the P3 Tips app on a smartphone, or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
