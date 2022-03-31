BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police radio transmissions captured some of the chaos on the streets of Buffalo, on Tuesday evening, during a wild car chase in which three officers and the fleeing motorist were shot.
“I’m hit! I’m hit!” a voice believed to be that of an officer is heard saying as sirens wailed in the background.
Minutes later comes another urgent voice: “They’re still shooting. Multiple officers hit!”
By the end of the car chase that wound through city streets, nine police vehicles had been damaged, officials said at a news conference, Wednesday.
Officer Trevor Sheehan was shot in the left bicep and ear, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, while officer Christopher Wilson was shot in his bulletproof vest and Officer Joseph McCarthy was shot in the abdomen.
Only McCarthy remained in the hospital, on Wednesday, Gramaglia said. All three officers were expected to recover fully, he said.
“It’s a miracle that nobody died,” Gramaglia said.
Kente Bell, 28, was arrested on charges including three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, officials said.
Police said Bell was on probation for an illegal firearms charge in the town of Amherst in 2020.
