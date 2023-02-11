CAIRO (AP) — Cooking gas cylinders packed into the basement of a four-story apartment building in northern Egypt exploded on Friday, collapsing the building and killing at least six people. Twenty-seven were injured, authorities said.

The explosion and the subsequent collapse took place in the Nile Delta city of Damanhour, about 99 miles north of the capital, Cairo. The office of Egypt’s public prosecutor said the cylinders were stored in violation of regulations.

