Thailand Temple Crime

In this handout photo released by Thai police Central Investigation Bureau and taken Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Thai police display gold and other jewelry they discovered in a raid on a Buddhist temple at police station in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of Thailand. They announced Wednesday they have arrested nine people, including seven monks, who are accused of embezzling about 300 million baht ($8.9 million) from the donation fund of the temple where the items were found. (Thai police Central Investigation Bureau via AP).

BANGKOK — Seven Buddhist monks are among nine suspects who are being held in pretrial detention after being arrested for allegedly embezzling assets worth about 300 million baht ($8.9 million) from donations received by a temple in Thailand’s northeast, authorities said Thursday.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases said the actions of the ringleaders in the case “gravely undermined Buddhism.”

