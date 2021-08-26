Buckie Leach, an elite fencing coach who guided the first American woman to win an individual Olympic medal in the foil competition, a gold at the Summer Games in Tokyo last month, died on Aug. 14 in a motorcycle accident in Pennsylvania. He was 62.
Leach was riding alone on a trip from Colorado Springs to New York City when his motorcycle struck a deer on a rural road in Pike Township, about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The police did not describe the nature of his injuries but said he was wearing a helmet at the time, about 6:35 p.m.
Leach was a specialist in foil — one of three fencing disciplines, along with saber and épée — in his 40 years of coaching, including at the University of Notre Dame. As the US women’s foil national team coach, he led squads to the Olympics in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2016 and 2021 and was inducted into the USA Fencing Hall of Fame in 2013.
“Buckie was the patriarch of women’s foil in this country,” Gia Kvaratskhelia, Notre Dame’s head fencing coach, said in a phone interview. “He developed our fencers’ technical, tactical and emotional skills.”
Heading into the Tokyo Games this summer, United States women fencers had never won an individual medal of any sort in foil until Lee Kiefer — who worked with Leach and her personal coach, Amgad Khazbak — won gold over top-ranked Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee. (American women had previously won medals in the saber competition.)
“Lee winning the gold was the completion of work that Buckie began 40 years ago,” Kvaratskhelia said.
Kiefer recalled pressing Leach for lessons after he joined the Notre Dame staff as an assistant coach in 2016. Two years later, she and three teammates won the world championship in foil in Wuxi, China, with Leach as their coach.
“He almost proceeded to tattoo Nzingha, Nicole, Margaret and my names in Chinese somewhere on his body,” Kiefer wrote on Facebook after his death, referring to her teammates Nzingha Prescod, Nicole Ross and Margaret Lu. “Fast forward to February 2021, we both basically moved to Colorado Springs to chip away at the women’s foil Olympic dream.”
