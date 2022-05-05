The premier of the British Virgin Islands could be released on a $500,000 bond as he awaits trial on charges tied to a US government narcotics sting, a federal judge in Miami said, Wednesday.
In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes rejected prosecutors’ argument that Andrew Fahie would flee the US if released. Instead, she said he could remain in Miami, at the rented home of his two college-age daughters. Prosecutors said they would appeal the decision, meaning it’s unclear when and if Fahie would be released.
