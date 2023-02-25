Soccer Obit Motson

FILE - Britain's football commentator John Motson follows a match, May 13, 2018. Motson has died at the age of 77. He was one of the most well-known voices in British sport for 50 years. The BBC announced the death of Motson on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 without giving any details. Motson was fondly known as “Motty.” He called games for Britain’s national broadcaster from 1968-2018. He covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals during that time. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP, File)

 Dominic Lipinski

John Motson, the BBC soccer commentator who was one of the most well-known voices in British sport for 50 years, has died. He was 77.

The BBC announced the death of Motson on Thursday, without giving any details.

