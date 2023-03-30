Britain Obit Paul O'Grady

FILE - British presenters Paul O'Grady, left, and Cilla Black joke with her Special Award at the British Academy Television Awards at a central London venue, Sunday, May 18, 2014. Entertainer Paul O’Grady, who achieved fame as drag queen Lily Savage before becoming a much-loved comedian and host on British television, has died. He was 67. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

 Jonathan Short

LONDON (AP) — Entertainer Paul O’Grady, who achieved fame as drag queen Lily Savage before becoming a much-loved comedian and host on British television, has died. He was 67.

Britain’s queen consort, who worked with O’Grady to support animal charities, led tributes to a performer who emerged from the alternative gay comedy scene and became a national treasure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.