FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign stop at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Oct. 24, 2020. Biden and his allies hope big recent wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily tamp down questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for reelection. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and his allies hope big recent wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily tamp down questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for reelection.

That optimism may be short lived, at risk if and when former President Donald Trump announces another White House campaign. But for now, the “Will he or won’t he” Washington parlor game appears to be on hold.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Biden is a Clueless Idiot...what an embarrassment. Unless they rig the vote (I have no doubt the Dems will try to) Biden is toast. Pathetic loser is worse than Carter...."Was I molested? I think so. I can't remember specifics but I do remember trauma." "Showers w/my Dad (probably not appropriate). Being turned on when I wasn't supposed to be." .....Words from Ashley Biden's diary..Joe Biden.. aka Pedo Pete.

