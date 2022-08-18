Climate Brazil Amazon

FILE - Illegal minors search for gold in the Ireng River on the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous reserve in Roraima state, Brazil, near the border with Guyana, Nov. 7, 2021. Like all Brazilians, residents of the vast Amazon region will elect governors and lawmakers in October’s general elections. Many politicians vie for who has a bolder promise to relax legal restrictions on gold mining, expand deforestation for agribusiness and pave highways through the forest. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO — In the Brazilian Amazon these days, it’s nearly impossible to run for office talking up the environment.

More common is a scene like this: A candidate for Congress parades a helicopter — the symbol of illegal gold mining — painted with the Brazilian flag, through the streets of the Amazon city of Boa Vista. He defends a gold rush that has devastated Indigenous territories and contaminated rivers. In a neighboring state an Indigenous candidate stops wearing green clothing in public out of fear of violence.

