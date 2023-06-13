APTOPIX India Cyclone

A man takes pictures near a fishing boat as high tide waves hit the Arabian Sea coast at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 12, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy, the first severe cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year is set to hit the coastlines of India and Pakistan Thursday. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

 Rafiq Maqbool

BRASILIA, Brazil — European Comission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday in a bid to get a free trade deal moving again.

The 27-member EU completed negotiations in 2019 on a wide-ranging trade deal with Mercosur — comprised of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay — but it has yet to be ratified by any of the individual countries.

