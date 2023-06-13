BRASILIA, Brazil — European Comission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday in a bid to get a free trade deal moving again.
The 27-member EU completed negotiations in 2019 on a wide-ranging trade deal with Mercosur — comprised of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay — but it has yet to be ratified by any of the individual countries.
Ratification stalled during the presidency of Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, due to the EU’s concern over his environmental policies as well as a European desire to protect its local farmers from cheaper imports from Mercosur.
Proposed modifications of the original agreement have yet to get the process back on track.
In March, the EU sent a letter to Mercosur seeking to establish stricter environmental requirements for South American countries in order to persuade European nations to ratify the deal.
“We are very much looking forward to your answer, because it is our opening to listen to you, to listen where we have to improve,” von der Leyen said in prepared remarks after her meeting with Lula. “So that we can, indeed, by the end of the year, conclude the Mercosur agreement.”
But Brazil’s president openly expressed dismay with the proposal.
“The premise that needs to exist among strategic partners is of mutual trust and not distrust and sanctions,” he said.
The March letter doesn’t explicitly mention sanctions, but rather proposes to make mandatory some of the environmental goals established by the Paris Agreement. Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has said that different interpretations of European law could mean failure to fulfill goals would result in sanctions.
The EU-Mercosur trade agreement is meant to link two markets with a total population of around 800 million people and accounting for about a fourth of the world’s gross domestic product.
It envisions leading to more than $100 billion in annual trade of goods and services by cutting customs duties and easing access for Mercosur agricultural exporters to the EU market and for European manufacturers to Mercosur countries.
