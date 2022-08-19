OMAHA, Neb. — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
The Douglas County Department of Health based in Omaha, Neb., reported, Wednesday, that doctors believe the child died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba. Health officials believe the child came into contact with the amoeba, on Sunday, while swimming in the Elkhorn River just west of Omaha.
Officials have not released the child’s identity.
Last month, a Missouri resident died of the same infection likely caused by the amoeba at Lake of Three Fires in southwestern Iowa. Iowa officials closed the lake’s beach as a precaution for nearly three weeks.
People are usually infected when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose while swimming or diving into lakes and rivers. Other sources have been documented, including tainted tap water in a Houston-area city, in 2020. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea or vomiting, progressing to a stiff neck, loss of balance, hallucinations and seizures.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says naegleria fowleri infections are rare — there are about three cases in the United States every year — but that those infections are overwhelmingly fatal.
The Scumbags at the Associated Press (IMHO) never miss a chance to feed the public B.S. The Associated Press Scumbags said in the 1970's the glaciers would melt and flood the coastlines everywhere by the 1980's ..?..? never happened. Clueless AOC said we would be dead in twelve years from climate crisis...lol that was 4 years ago. I love it when stupid people actually use a timeline to deceive people....and it never happens. The sky is falling Chicken Little..lol lol
