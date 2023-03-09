By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
BOSTON — The Boston City Council on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a proposal from the mayor to cap rent prices as part of an effort to address rising housing costs and prevent homelessness.
Under Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposal, known as a home rule petition, the maximum allowable annual rent increase would be based on the change in the consumer price index, plus 6% or a maximum increase of 10% — whichever is lower. The measure also provides other rental protections, including requiring that evictions be for cause such as not paying rent.
“This is a monumental act for the City of Boston,” said City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who supported the proposal.
Several Council members said they were moved by earlier testimony from tenants who were facing rent increases upwards of 100% in some neighborhoods. Many also spoke of getting calls from residents who complained about significant rent increases they can’t afford and felt the proposal would be critical in giving them some stability.
According to the real estate company Zillow, the Boston metro area is the fifth most expensive metro area in the country. Typical rents in Boston have gone up over the past year by 8.1%.
“Boston is increasingly out of reach for a majority of our seniors, immigrant populations, families and individuals,” City Councilor Gabriela Coletta said, adding that rents have increased 227% since 2011 in East Boston, which is part of her district.
