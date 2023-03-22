APTOPIX Britain Politics

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his home, in London, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

 Kin Cheung

LONDON (AP) — Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Tuesday that he misled Parliament about rule-breaking government parties during the Coronavirus pandemic — but insisted he never intentionally lied.

Johnson said it never occurred to him that the gatherings — which variously included cake, wine, cheese and a “secret Santa” festive gift exchange — broke the restrictions his own government had imposed on the country.

