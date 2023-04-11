QUETTA, Pakistan — Two roadside bombs hours apart targeted police vehicles in volatile southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least four people and wounding 22, mostly civilian pedestrians, a government spokesperson said.

The first attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, killed two police officers and two civilians. Hours later, another bomb in the city went off near a police vehicle, wounding four people, police said.

