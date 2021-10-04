KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast outside a Kabul mosque, Sunday, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since US forces left at the end of August.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on Islamic State extremists who have stepped up attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, particularly in an IS stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.
An apparent roadside bomb went off at the gate of the sprawling Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul at a time when a memorial service was being held for the mother of chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Five people were killed, said Qari Saeed Khosti, the spokesman of the Interior Ministry.
The explosion underscored the growing challenges the Taliban face just weeks after they took control of Afghanistan in a blitz campaign, culminating in their takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15.
During their 20-year insurgency, the Taliban themselves had frequently carried out bombing and shooting attacks, but are now faced with trying to contain rival militants using the same methods. The growing security challenges come at a time of an economic meltdown, as the Taliban struggle to run the country without the massive foreign aid given to US-backed government they toppled.
Three suspects were arrested in Sunday’s explosion in Kabul, said Bilal Karimi, a Taliban spokesman. He said Taliban fighters were not harmed.
Mohammad Israil, a Kabul resident, said he heard “a loud sound” and saw people running away.
