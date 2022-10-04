Brazil Elections

Commuters at a bus station walk below a screen showing Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, and current President Jair Bolsonaro, both of whom are running for president, and the news that the previous day's election results have lead to a second round in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The second round of the Brazilian elections takes place on Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

 Eraldo Peres

RIO DE JANEIRO — Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations in Brazil’s presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force.

Most polls had indicated leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had a significant lead, with some suggesting he could even clinch a first-round victory, on Sunday, and showing margins that neared or exceeded double digits. But Bolsonaro came within just five points of da Silva, who he will face in a high-stakes runoff, on Oct. 30.

