BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro helped elect two allies to the top jobs in both houses of Brazil’s Congress, a success that is expected to help him blunt a campaign by protesters who have been calling for the conservative leader to be impeached.
Deputy Arthur Lira of the center-right Progressive party was elected by his colleagues Monday to be speaker in the Chamber of Deputies, while Sen. Rodrigo Pacheco of the center-right Democrats party was chosen as the Senate president.
Any impeachment move would have to start in the lower house, where outgoing Speaker Rodrigo Maia has been a critic of the president though also rejecting calls for an impeachment effort. Maia’s candidate to be his successor, Luiz Felipe Baleia Rossi, got 145 votes in the lower house dispute while Lira got 302.
Beatriz Rey, a political scientist at the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies at American University in Washington, said the two wins reduce Bolsonaro’s risk of being impeached, although they don’t nullify it.
