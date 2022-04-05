THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Lawyers for Bolivia said, Monday, that Chile’s decision to file a case at the United Nations’ top court about a dispute about a river that crosses their border in the Atacama Desert has hampered diplomatic efforts to resolve the disagreement.
The case between the Latin American neighbors at the International Court of Justice is focused on a small water system but is seen as an opportunity to lay down important jurisprudence at a time when fresh water is becoming an increasingly important world resource.
Chile filed the case in 2016, asking the world court to rule on the nature of the Silala River and use of its waters. At hearings, Friday, Chile’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Ximena Fuentes Torrijo told judges that the dispute offered the court “an opportunity to affirm the applicability of the basic principle of reasonable and equitable utilization in these times of increasing fresh water scarcity.”
The two nations say they have narrowed the scope of their disagreement since Chile filed the case. Bolivia has filed counterclaims arguing it has sovereignty over artificial channels and the waters of the Silala that they carry.
Lawyer Mathias Forteau told judges at the Hague-based court that Chile’s “hasty and unilateral” decision to file a case reduced the chances of a diplomatic solution between the two countries.
“Chile seems to have brought the case before the court primarily for preventive purposes” after Bolivia had suggested it might start legal proceedings over the river, Forteau said.
