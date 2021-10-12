YUCCA VALLEY (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after a 30-year-old woman disappeared in the area.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday that the human remains were found in rugged terrain in the open desert on Saturday. Now the coroner’s office is working to identify them and determine a cause of death.
The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Lauren Cho, who walked away from a rental house on June 28.
The case of Cho, who is Korean American, gained new attention last month in the wake of the search for Gabby Petito. Many used social media to decry how the same public attention on Petito, a 22-year-old white woman, wasn’t being paid to missing people of color. Complaints about a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome” soared as coverage of Petito did. Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming after she vanished during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.