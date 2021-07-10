MOSCOW (AP) — Rescuers have found the bodies of 19 victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia’s Far East, the authorities said.
An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather. The plane was en route from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana on Tuesday morning when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar.
Wreckage was found Tuesday evening on a coastal cliffside and in the sea, and the search and rescue operation was suspended until Wednesday morning.
Russian media reported Tuesday that none of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board had survived.
